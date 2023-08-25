ARS vs FUL: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Saturday’s PL Showdown

Arsenal will be bidding to make it three out of three in the new English Premier League season when they square off against Fulham on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners will be going into the Premier League game after their back-to-back victory over Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace respectively in their previous outings, and they will be looking for another victory over Fulham on Saturday afternoon to maintain their remarkable start to the new season in England.

Team :

The Gunners have been handled a major boost ahead of the Premier League showdown with Fulham following the return of Gabriel Jesus from the knee injury he picked up a few weeks ago. The Brazilian forward was spotted in training with the rest of Arsenal’s players on Thursday at London Colney. However, the former Manchester City star is not expected to feature against Fulham on Saturday, as he continues his recovery routine.

Takehiro Tomiyasu will not be available for Saturday’s Premier League game following the red card he received against Crystal Palace last Monday.

Jurrien Timber will also miss the game against Fulham due to the knee injury he picked up a few weeks ago.

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup vs Fulham:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Kickoff Time:

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Fulham will get underway at exactly 3 PM (Nigerian time) on Saturday.

Waskco (

)