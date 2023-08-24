ARS VS FUL: Arsenal Stars Who Are Set To Miss Saturday’s Crucial EPL Game Against Fulham

Looking to maintain their winning record in matches against London teams, Arsenal will be hosting Fulham at the Emirates Stadium in gameweek three of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday afternoon.

In their last London derby, Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace, showcasing their dominance. On the other hand, Fulham suffered a 3-0 defeat at home against Brentford in their previous capital clash.

Just like in their previous Premier League match against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal had a tough time finding their rhythm against a well-organized Palace defense. Towards the end of Monday night’s game, they were under pressure, especially with Takehiro Tomiyasu receiving a controversial red card.

Despite the challenges, Arsenal managed to take the lead with a composed penalty from Martin Odegaard. However, Tomiyasu’s two bookings within seven minutes brought about debates. Nonetheless, Arsenal’s success in London derbies continued as they maintained a perfect start to the season.

With two wins, Arsenal is among the three teams who have started the 2023-24 Premier League season strongly. They currently sit in third place behind champions Manchester City and early frontrunners Brighton & Hove Albion.

The victory at Selhurst Park ended Arsenal’s four-game losing streak on Monday nights under Arteta. It also marked their 200th Premier League clean sheet on the road, with only Manchester United (205) and Chelsea (204) having more. However, it’s no secret that Arsenal has struggled defensively at home, with just one clean sheet in their last eight Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium.

Although Arsenal has defensive vulnerabilities, Fulham’s recent performance in front of goal doesn’t suggest they can challenge Arsenal significantly.

Due to receiving a red card in the victory over Palace, Arsenal’s full-back Tomiyasu will be suspended for this upcoming London derby. He will join Jurrien Timber, who is absent due to an ACL injury, on the sidelines.

In addition to Tomiyasu, strikers Gabriel Jesus and Folarin Balogun are also unavailable due to knee and foot injuries respectively. There is no updated information on Albert Sambi Lokonga’s muscular issue, but it is likely that he will leave the club before the end of the month.

On a positive note, Oleksandr Zinchenko has fully recovered from his injury and made a comeback as a substitute in the match against Palace. He is expected to replace Tomiyasu on the left-hand side. It is worth noting that despite Arteta stating that Kieran Tierney is part of his plans, he has not been given an opportunity to play.

