ARS vs FOR: Match Preview, And Kickoff Time

Arsenal resumes their quest for Premier League dominance against Nottingham Forest after lifting another trophy at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners completed last weekend’s Community Shield victory over Manchester City and will now be looking for revenge against the side that dashed their title hopes last season.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta found out the hard way about the new fitness and time-out rules in last weekend’s Community Shield against Manchester City, who eased the pressure before giving the Gunners the lead thanks to a stellar effort from Cole Palmer.

However, the newly introduced rules soon helped the north London giants as Leandro Trossard’s 11th-minute effort came before the Gunners secured their second successive penalty shoot-out win and kept their Emirates Cup crown. Beat Monaco from 12 meters.

While the long-debated debate continues over whether the Community Shield counts as silverware, Arsenal’s celebration on the day meant Arteta’s men ended a humiliating defeat against the treble winners and gained tremendous psychological strength ahead of another title challenge.

For Forest’s side, an immediate return to the championship was unthinkable. The Forest side added 25 rookies to its roster for the 2022-23 season — some of whom have proven more effective than others — and Cooper is also short before leading a tricky team. Dodged the discussion of dismissal. The Trees advanced to the top league for the second season in a row.

Since then, Forest has faced multiple rivals on the continent heading into the new season, but Cooper’s right-handed team has failed to win or score in just two of their seven preseason games. The last four warm-up games.

After three consecutive defeats to Leeds United, PSV Eindhoven, and Rennes, Forest left Eintracht in Frankfurt with 0-0 draws, but have scored just three goals in seven pre-season games.

START TIME: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday at 12:30pm Nigerian time.

Entertainment/Facts (

)