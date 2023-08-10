ARS vs FOR: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Arsenal resume their next push for Premier League supremacy against Nottingham Forest on Saturday lunchtime, fresh off hoisting another trophy in the Wembley Stadium.

The Gunners ended their Manchester City hoodoo by winning the Community Shield last weekend and are now looking for vengeance against the team that effectively ruined their title hopes last season.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta learned the hard way about the new rules surrounding gamesmanship and time-wasting in last weekend’s Community Shield match against Manchester City, who held off Gunners pressure before putting themselves into the lead thanks to a great Cole Palmer effort.

The newly-introduced regulations, however, quickly benefited the North London giants, as Leandro Trossard’s deflected effort in the 11th minute of second-half injury time preceded the Gunners’ second consecutive penalty-shootout victory, after they had also retained their Emirates Cup crown by beating Monaco from 12 yards.

The age-old debate over whether the Community Shield counts as silverware rages on, but Arsenal’s celebrations on the day were telling, as Arteta’s men finally ended their run of humiliating defeats against the treble winners and potentially gave themselves a huge psychological boost ahead of another title challenge.

An immediate return to the Championship was unthinkable for a Forest side that added 25 new faces to their roster during the 2022–23 season—some to greater effect than others—and Cooper also brushed aside brief talk of a dismissal before guiding the Tricky Trees to a second consecutive season in the top flight.

Forest have since faced several continental opponents in the build-up to the new season, though only two of their seven pre-season games ended with Cooper’s men on the right side of the scoreline, and they failed to win or score in each of their final four warm-up games.

Following three consecutive losses to Leeds United, PSV Eindhoven, and Rennes, Forest came away from Eintracht Frankfurt’s headquarters with a reasonable 0-0 draw, but scoring just three goals in seven preseason games might raise some eyebrows.

KICKOFF TIME: Arsenal versus Nottingham Forest match will go down on Saturday at 12:30PM Nigerian time.

