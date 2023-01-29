ARS vs EVE: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Arsenal The Win Against Everton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal lost against Manchester city at Etihad in the FA cup and would not feature in the Carabao cup games that would be coming up in the mid-week. However, the Gunners next game in the Premier league would coming up next weekend and they would be traveling to Goodison park to face Everton. This is a fixture they would need to win to extend their lead on the top spot of the 2022/23 premier league table. Mikel Arteta was happy on the team’s performance against Manchester city despite losing the game by just a lone goal and would be hoping that his team’s winning spirit wouldn’t be discouraged ahead of their next game.

However, Arsenal have three wind and a draw in their last five games across all competitions, while Everton have four losses and a single draw which led to the sack of Frank Lampard. In the last five meetings between Arsenal and Everton, the Gunners have two wins and three losses. However, Arsenal have lost their last two visits at Goodison park and this shows how difficult this game would be in the upcoming weekend.

The starting Xo that could give Arsenal the win Against Everton in the premier league.

Goalkeeper: A. Ramsdale.

Defenders: Saliba William, G. Magalhaes, K. Tierney and Tomiyasu.

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard, F. Vieira and Granite Xhaka

Forwards: B. Saka, G. Martinelli And E. Nketiah.

valentinoigwe (

)