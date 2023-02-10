ARS vs BRE: How Arsenal Could Lineup In Tomorrow’s Match Against Brentford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With a win over Brentford on Saturday, Arsenal can stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points.

After losing to relegation-threatened Everton last weekend, Arsenal were given a reprieve when rivals Tottenham defeated Manchester City.

Arsenal’s lead remains at five points with a game in hand on Pep Guardiola’s men.

Brentford travel across London unbeaten in nine Premier League games, forcing their way into contention for a European place.

Mikel Arteta will be without Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus, and Mohamed Elneny against Brentford. Reiss Nelson, on the other hand, is nearing a return to action following a knock.

Brentford play Arsenal at an ideal time, and Thomas Frank will definitely spend the week rewatching Everton’s victory and scrutinizing Sean Dyche’s tactics.

The Bees’ record against the big six this season has been quite impressive, with their only defeat coming against the Gunners in the reverse fixture.

Arsenal are starting to falter, but they should have enough in the tank to finish the job here.

How Arsenal could lineup in this match.

Formation: 4-3-3: Ramsdale (GK), Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Nketiah.

