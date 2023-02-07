ARS vs BRE: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Arsenal The Win Against Brentford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal are still five points ahead of Manchester city in the premier league table despite losing against Everton. The Gunners would welcome Brentford to Emirates stadium on the upcoming weekend. A win against Brentford would take them 8 points clear should Manchester city fail to win their next premier league fixture. Mikel Arteta has supported his squad despite their loss in the past weekend and they would likely secure three points against Brentford.

However, Arsenal have three wins and two losses in their last five games across all competitions, while Brentford has three wins and a draw. In the last four games between Arsenal and Brentford, the Gunners have three games and a loss. Arsenal still have many tough fixtures in this month and they would need to beat Brentford to gain three points. They would be playing against Manchester city for their first time in the premier league this month. Brentford are having one of their best season, they were able to beat Manchester united and this shows why Arsenal shouldn’t underestimate them.

The starting xi that could give Arsenal the win against Brentford.

Goalkeeper: A. Ramsdale.

Defenders: Saliba William, G. Magalhaes, O. Zinchenko and Ben White.

Midfielders: Jorginho, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard.

Forwards: L. Trossard, B. Saka, and E. Nketiah.

valentinoigwe (

)