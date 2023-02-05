ARS vs BRE: Check Out The Confirmed Date and Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Premier League Showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal will be bidding to keep their dream of winning the league on the right route when they face Brentford in their next game of the campaign this weekend at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners league title ambition suffered a major setback on Saturday at Goodison Park Stadium, following their disappointing 1-0 loss to Everton, and they will be looking for a victory over Brentford to restore their hopes of winning the league title race.

Brentford, on the other hand, will be going into the Premier League match in high spirits following their 3-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday at home, and they will be looking for another victory over the Gunners to make it two out of two.

Match Date and Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Premier League match:

Arsenal will welcome Brentford to the Emirates Stadium in their next English Premier League match on Saturday, February 11. The Premier League encounter is expected to begin at exactly 4 PM Nigerian time.

