ARS vs BRE: Arteta’s Strongest XI That Could Give Arsenal a win vs Brentford to increase their point

Arsenal gaffer, Mikel Arteta is expected to be without four players for tomorrow’s crucial EPL clash against Brentford at the Emirates.

Reiss Nelson made a return to the training pitch last week & wasn’t included in the squad to face Sean Dyche’s Everton, while Emile Smith Rowe remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Gabriel Jesus & Mohamed Elneny are both nursing their long term injury issues & are unlikely to play a part in tomorrow’s match, the former is making progress & could return to the first-team setup soon.

Eddie Nketiah who has netted 13 goals from his previous 13 games will get another appearance upfront, while Club Captain, Martin Odegaard will be retained in his usual number 10 role

Everton found a way to neutralise the threats of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli down the wings by using two man marking, but the duo aren’t under any pressure to lose their starting berth here.

Xhaka and Thomas Partey will continue in the centre of the park for the league leaders with Jorginho likely to come off the substitutes bench once again.

Oleksandr Zinchenko who won the Gunners player of the month for last month will start in defence with Ben White, Saliba and Magalhaes and Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

See the Full XI Below;

