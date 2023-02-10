ARS vs BRE: Arsenal’s Strongest Lineups That Could Face Brentford This Weekend.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League is set to resume again and the teams in the competition are set to feature in the weekend games. The Matchday 21 of the English Premier League season is set to kickstart across various stadiums in England.

The Gunners would be hoping to get a much-needed victory when they face Brentford.

The Spanish and Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta is expected to name a strong lineup for their crunch EPL encounter against Brentford.

The Spanish and Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta could line up his team by using two strong formations this weekend.

Goalkeeper;

The England and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is expected to start in between the sticks for their crunch encounter against Brentford.

Center backs;

The duo of William Saliba and Gabriel Maghales who both played full 90 minutes during their recent EPL match are expected to retain their places in the center-back position.

Full backs;

The Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu who made a substitute appearance during their shock loss to Everton is set to start in the right-back position while Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to operate as left-back.

Defensive Midfielders;

The Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka who featured during their recent league match is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup.

He will be paired alongside Jorginho in the defensive-midfield position.

Attacking Midfielder;

The Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira who was an unused sub during their 1 – 0 loss to Everton is set to start as the lone attacking midfielder when they face Brentford.

Wingers;

The duo of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka who both featured during their recent EPL match are expected to retain their places in the wings-position.

Center Forward;

The England striker Eddie Nketiah is set to be preferred upfront for their home match against Brentford.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Brentford;

