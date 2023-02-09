ARS vs BRE: Arsenal’s Injury List Ahead Of The Premier League Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal will be seeking to end their two-game losing streak in all competitions when they face Brentford on Saturday in their next English Premier League match of the campaign.

The Gunners lost their last two games to Manchester City and Everton and they will be looking for a victory over Brentford on Saturday to return to winning ways.

However, the Londoners will be going into the Premier League game against Brentford without the services of many of their key players who are still battling with their respective injuries.

Gabriel Jesus has returned to training with the Gunners but the Brazilian will not be available for the game on Saturday, as he is yet to fully recover from the knee injury he sustained a few months ago.

Egyptian midfielder, Mohamed Elneny recently undergo surgery on his knee injury and he is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Emile Smith Rowe will also not be available for the game against Brentford due to the injury he picked up a few weeks ago.

Giddiwrite (

)