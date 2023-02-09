SPORT

ARS vs BRE: Arsenal’s Injury List Ahead Of The Premier League Match

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 322 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal will be seeking to end their two-game losing streak in all competitions when they face Brentford on Saturday in their next English Premier League match of the campaign.

The Gunners lost their last two games to Manchester City and Everton and they will be looking for a victory over Brentford on Saturday to return to winning ways.

However, the Londoners will be going into the Premier League game against Brentford without the services of many of their key players who are still battling with their respective injuries.

Gabriel Jesus has returned to training with the Gunners but the Brazilian will not be available for the game on Saturday, as he is yet to fully recover from the knee injury he sustained a few months ago.

Egyptian midfielder, Mohamed Elneny recently undergo surgery on his knee injury and he is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Emile Smith Rowe will also not be available for the game against Brentford due to the injury he picked up a few weeks ago.

Giddiwrite (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Current Laliga Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today’s Matches

45 mins ago

WHU v CHE: Graham Potter makes key changes to Chelsea’s starting XI

55 mins ago

Manchester United suffers triple injury blow ahead of Leeds and Barcelona fixtures

1 hour ago

Manchester United’s stance on signing Marcel Sabitzer permanently after end of the season

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button