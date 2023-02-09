ARS vs BRE: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Saturday’s PL Showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal will be looking for the much-needed victory to boost their English Premier League title ambition when they welcome Brentford to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Mikel Arteta-led team will be going into the Premier League match after their disappointing 1-0 loss to Everton last weekend at Goodison Park, and the Londoners will be looking for a victory over Brentford to extend their lead at the top of the league standings.

Team :

Gabriel Jesus has returned to continue with his recovery session following the surgery he had on the knee injury he picked during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but the Brazilian will not be available for the game against Brentford on Saturday.

Mohamed Elneny will also miss the game against Brentford on Saturday following the knee injury he sustained a few weeks back, and the Egyptian midfielder is expected to be sidelined for the next few months.

Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Row remain doubtful for the Premier League match on Saturday due to their respective injuries.

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup vs Brentford:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Kickoff Time:

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford is expected to get underway at exactly 4 PM Nigerian time on Saturday.

Photo Source: Getty Images

