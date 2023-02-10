ARS vs BRE: Arsenal Receive Major Boost As Emile Smith Rowe And Reiss Nelson Return To Training

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday when they welcome Brentford to the Emirates in their next game of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s men will be going into the Premier League match after their 1-0 loss at Goodison Park last weekend to Everton, and they will be looking for an all-important victory over Brentford to keep the dream of winning the league title alive.

Ahead of the Premier League match against Brentford, Arsenal has been handed a major boost ahead of the encounter following the return of two of their key players from their respective injuries.

Emile Smith Rowe was spotted in training with the rest of Arsenal players on Friday, after recovering from the thigh injury he sustained a few weeks ago, and he is in contention for the game against Brentford.

Reiss Nelson is also back in training with the Gunners after recovering from the thigh injury that kept him on the sideline for the past few months, and he is also in contention for the gane against Brentford.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

