ARS vs BAR: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Blockbuster Club-Friendly Match

Arsenal will be hoping to bounce back from their recent disappointing outing in their summer pre-season campaign when they face the reigning Spanish LaLiga champions Barcelona in their next outing.

The Gunners will be going into the clash after they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United in their previous pre-season match, and they will be looking for a victory over the Catalans to return to winning ways.

Blaungrana, on the other hand, will be going into the high-profile club friendly match after their impressive 2-0 win over the Japanese side Vissel Kobe in their last warm-up game, and they will be looking for another victory over the Gunners to further perfect their preparation for the upcoming season in Spain.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Arsenal and Barcelona will square off against each other in their next summer pre-season match on Thursday, July 27, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA. The much-expected club-friendly game has been scheduled to begin at exactly 3 AM (Nigerian time).

Waskco (

)