ARS vs BAR: How The Gunners Could Lineup For The Much-Anticipated Club-Friendly Match On Thursday

Arsenal will be aiming to bounce back from the previous pre-season defeat when they face the Spanish LaLiga champions Barcelona in the early hours of Thursday, July 27, at SoFi Stadium.

The Mikel Arteta-led team suffered their first summer pre-season defeat last Saturday in New Jersey following their disappointing 2-0 loss to the Red Devils, and they will be looking for a victory over the Catalans on Thursday morning to return to the winning ways.

How will Mikel Arteta line up the Gunners for the game against Barcelona on Thursday?

The Gunners could be going into the clash without the services of Oleksandr Zinchenko who is yet to fully recover from the injury he picked up last season. However, the versatile defender returned to training on Monday with the Gunners, undergoing individual work as he slowly struggles his way back up to full fitness.

Check out the possible lineup for the game below: Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

