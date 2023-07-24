ARS vs BAR: How Arteta Could Lineup Against Barcelona To Bounce Back From Man UTD Defeat

Arsenal Football Club will continue their pre-season games with a very tough and competitive match against Spanish LaLiga giants Barcelona. The Gunners are enjoying a very busy and active summer transfer window, bringing in three players so far to strengthen the midfield and the defensive department. The arrival of these players added more squad depth and quality to Mikel Arteta’s team and they are currently preparing to challenge for every trophy next season.

Arsenal are currently having a very impressive preseason despite their latest defeat against Manchester United in MetLife Stadium, New York. Erik Ten Hag’s men out muscled Arsenal and were able to beat them twice in the game, both in full time and in the penalty shootout.﻿

Arsenal, however, had settled for a 1-1 draw against Watford and Nurnberg, but they comfortably out classed MLS All Stars 5-0 at Audi Stadium, Washington DC. As it stands, Mikel Arteta will be keen on bouncing back from the Manchester United defeat when they face Barcelona on Thursday.

Arsenal boss could make a tactical switch to the lineup that played against Erik Ten Hag. Arsenal’s midfield was so weak that Manchester United youngster Kobbie Maino dominated the centre of the park, playing decisive passes and breaking Arsenal highline with long passes. Having known these, here is how Arteta could lineup to bounce back against Barcelona

