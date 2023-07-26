ARS vs BAR: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For Thursday’s Club-Friendly Game

Arsenal will be aiming to wrap up their summer pre-season tour of the United States on a remarkable note when they face the reigning Spanish LaLiga champions in the early hours of Thursday, July 27, at SoFi Stadium.

Fresh from their disappointing 2-0 loss to Manchester United in their previous pre-season game, the Gunners will be looking for a victory over the Catalans to bounce back ahead of the upcoming season in England.

Team :

The Gunners will be going into the much-anticipated club-friendly game with no fresh injury worries except for Oleksandr Zinchenko who is still battling to recover from the injury he sustained last season.

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has plenty of options in his side and he is expected to give some other players minutes that weren’t necessarily given against Manchester United in their previous game.

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup vs Barcelona:

Ramsdale, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney, Partey, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Balogun, Smith Rowe

Kickoff Time:

The long-awaited blockbuster club-friendly game between Arsenal and Barcelona will begin at exactly 3:30 AM on Thursday.

Waskco (

)