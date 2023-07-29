ARS vs ASM: Team News, Match Preview, H2H, Kickoff Time, Date and Match Venue

Arsenal Football Club is set to welcome French Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco for an enthralling preseason showdown at the Emirates Stadium. Football fans are eagerly awaiting this exciting clash, which promises to showcase top-class talent and provide just a little of what the upcoming season may hold.

As the players return from their United States’s preseason tour, this match will allow Arteta to test different formations, tactics, and combinations. New signings and young prospects will also get a chance to impress more and stake their claim for a spot in the starting lineup.

Team .

It’s yet to be known if Arsenal football club will sign more players this summer after spending much on the arrival of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber. These players were signed to strengthen the Gunners midfield and defense. However, Mikel Arteta could be looking at the other parts of the squad and could bring in a right winger who will challenge Bukayo Saka for that position.

Kickoff Time.

The game between Arsenal football club and AS Monaco will kickoff at exactly 6:00 pm.

Head to Head.

Arsenal and Monaco have battled each other three times. Monaco has one twice, while Arsenal have only won once. None of the games ended in a draw.

Date and Match Venue.

The game will be held on the 2nd of August, 2023 at the popular Emirates Stadium, in the United Kingdom.

