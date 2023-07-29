ARS VS ASM: Arsenal Team News, Suitable XI, Date & Kickoff Time For This Crucial Emirate Cup Clash

* Match Preview:

Arsenal bounced back from a dismal pre-season loss to Manchester United last week with an outstanding display against Barcelona in an 8-goal thriller in Los Angeles on Thursday, thanks to goals from Saka, Havertz, Trossard (2), and Vieira. Arteta and his team will now be hoping to keep their good form going as they prepare for the Emirates Cup final against Monaco. This is going to be a very interesting game.

Arteta will be without eight Arsenal players for this encounter. Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has yet to appear in a preseason game, is still healing from a minor muscle injury. Areta stated that he would return before Manchester City’s Community Shield match.

Folarin Balogun is undertaking individual training while healing from a minor foot injury. According to Arteta, he is not expected to play in this game.

Reiss Nelson will also miss this game as he recovers from a foot injury. Arteta has stated that the injury is not significant and that he will be back soon. The likes of Mohamed Elneny, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nicolas Pepe, Cedric Soares and Nuno Tavares are also out for the foreseeable and are recovering back at London with their own issues.

Meanwhile, after missing the triumph against Barcelona due to stress, new summer acquisition Declan Rice is scheduled to return for this critical match.

This epic clash is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, August 2nd, at the Emirates Stadium. The kickoff time for his game is exactly 6:00 pm (Nigerian Time).

