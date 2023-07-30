ARS vs ASM: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For Emirates Cup Showdown

Arsenal will be aiming to wrap up their 2023 summer pre-season campaign on a positive note when they play host to the French Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco on Wednesday evening at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Fresh from their remarkable 5-3 win over the reigning Spanish LaLiga champions Barcelona in their previous pre-season match, the Gunners will be looking for another victory over the Catalans to further boost their preparation for the upcoming season in England.

Team :

The Gunners will be going into the game against AS Monaco with no fresh injury concerns except for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is currently working on his recovery following the injury he picked up last season.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Jesus who have been outstanding in Arsenal’s previous marches are expected to retain their respective spots. While summer signing, Declan Rice who was rested against Barcelona is expected to return to the lineup for the game against Monaco.

Check out the possible lineup for the game below:

Ramsdale: Saliba, Timber, Gabriel, White, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Marinelli, Jesus.

Kickoff Time:

The Emirates Cup final will begin at exactly 6 PM, (Nigerian time) on Wednesday.

Waskco (

)