ARS v MNU: Two Manchester United players who could help Red Devils exploit Arsenal’s weakness

The Reds have six points from a possible nine in the first three rounds of the season, most notably fighting back to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 last weekend. With new injury concerns, we should expect a few changes to their starting lineup. Regardless of Varane’s absence, we may expect a center-back pairing of Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez, with Harry Maguire still sidelined.

With hopes of acquiring Marc Cucurella dwindling, Ten Hag is still hunting for full-back reinforcements in the last days of the transfer window. On Sunday, we may expect Wan-Bissaka to stay on the right and Dalot to come in on the left.

Based on the recent history of the fixture, we may predict the Gunners to have a little advantage. Arsenal has won four of their past five meetings with United at the Emirates, as well as 22 of their last 24 home games. Furthermore, United has a contrasting away record, with 6 losses, 2 wins, and 2 draws in their last ten games.

1. Bruno Fernandes

Old Trafford’s new captain has scored three goals in his past five league games for United. Furthermore, his effort against Forest last week marked the 12th occasion he’s registered a goal and an assist in a Premier League match, tying him for the joint-highest total of any player since his league debut in February 2020.

With 10 crucial chances created in three matches and an anticipated 1.23 goal contribution per 90 minutes, the Portuguese can be expected to dominate his side’s attack and creativity as he normally does.

2. Rashford

United may decide to position Rashford wide and enable him to drift centrally when they gain possession, with the avoidance of any physical clash tipping the odds in their favour. These out-and-in runs provide a significant problem for any opposition, and Rashford just reverted to his old, dangerous self against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, finishing with two assists.

