ARS V MNU: Man United travelling squad to face League leaders confirmed

Manchester United have taken the train to North London with their full squad to face Arsenal identified.

United will have it all to do at the Emirates against the current best side in the Premier League on Sunday.

Casemiro was obviously absent from the squad after being booked on Wednesday night in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Diogo Dalot is not named in the squad and it is likely because he hasn’t recovered from the knock he sustained a fortnight ago.

Anthony Martial was also not pictured with the squad as Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday evening that the French attacker hasn’t trained since the Manchester Derby.

Wout Weghorst could be set for his second start in four days while Marcus Rashford would be hoping for a much better performance than the one he produced at Crystal Palace.

Confirmed squad members for Arsenal: De Gea, Heaton, Butland, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia, McTominay, Mainoo, Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes, Elanga, Antony, Pellistri, Garnacho, Rashford, Weghorst.

