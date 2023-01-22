ARS V MNU: How Erik ten Hag can set up and beat Arsenal today without Casemiro

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik Ten Hag hah has it all to do against Mike Arteta today.

The Red Devils who are fourth on the table will aim to do a league double over the table topping Arsenal for the first time since 2018.

Erik ten Hag led the Reds to a 3-1 win at Old Trafford without Casemiro but it will be harder to beat Arsenal this time without the Brazilian sensation who has become a key member of the team.

However, tweaking his formation and approach could help ten Hag defeat Arsenal who has only lost the one league game at Old Trafford this season.

The formation Erik Ten Hag should use against Arsenal is 4-2-3-1. This will help United crowd the midfield as well as offer freedom to their wide players and provide support for defenders.

The pivot in midfield should be Fred and McTominay, both of who have the legs to run and Stifle Arsenal in the middle.

Eriksen has been doing well for United this season but against this Arsenal side, United will need more energy in the deep end of things. Energy is something that Eriksen just doesn’t have in huge supply.

However, Eriksen is better deployed over Bruno Fernandes in the Central attacking midfield role while the Portuguese should play on the right over Antony.

Marcus Rashford should start in the centre forward position over Wout Weghorst who could be an impact sub if required. Alejandro Garnacho on current form should be starting the game on the left win position.

In defence, It’s finally time for Lisandro Martinez to start a league game since the World Cup while Luke Shaw should start at left back. Diogo Dalot has not travelled with the squad and even if he did, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is much more defensively reliable. Raphael Varane is untouchable as is David de Gea.

