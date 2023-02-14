SPORT

ARS V MCI: Match Preview, H2H, Arsenal Potential XI, Date and Time

The Gunners Will Welcome the Citizens to Emirates Stadium in a crucial Premier League tie that will determine which team will be at the top of the Premier League table.

This match can also be classified as a student vs master match because Mikel Arteta learned from Pep Guardiola when he was an assistant manager at Manchester City.

H2H Statistics

Arsenal has met Manchester City on 60 occasions since 1993 and has won 27 times, while Manchester City has recorded 23 victories over the Gunners in the Premier League

Arsenal Potential XI

Goalkeeper – Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders – Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Malgaheas, William Saliba, Ben White

Midfielders – Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard

Forward – Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka

Date and Time:

The match between the Gunners and Manchester City is scheduled to be played on Wednesday 15 February 2023 and will kick off at exactly 20:30 West African Time

