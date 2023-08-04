ARS v MCI: How the Gunners could assemble against Man City in the Community shield

Arsenal drew 1-1 in their recent pre-season outing against AS Monaco, with England youngster, Eddie Nketiah, stealing the show with a remarkable strike against the French outfits in the absence of Gabriel Jesus.

Eddie Nketiah was in red hot form against Monaco, causing the French opposition all sorts of problems. The England youngster has grown to accept the role of being Gabriel Jesus deputy in Mikel Arteta’s squad but appeared to face competition with the loan return of Falorin Balogun from RC Lens.

Balogun scored an impressive 17 goals for Lens last term, sparking speculations that he is set to become Mikel Arteta’s undisputed No.9.

However, things has taken a different turn at the Emirates stadium with the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Now, with all that in mind, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

This article mainly concentrates on how the Gunners could assemble against Manchester City in the Community shield on Sunday.

Defence

For the meantime, Aaron Ramsdale starting spot in between the sticks is secured but could come under threat if David Raya signs as a new Arsenal player.

Ben White was a liability at right-back, paving way for Dutch defender, Jurrien Timber to easily slot in at Mikel Arteta’s defence. Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Aleskandr Zinchenko should complete Arsenal’s back four.

Midfielder

This is the area where some big calls has to be made by the Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta.

However, Martin Odegaard is guaranteed to start but the same cannot be said for Ghanaian star, Thomas Partey.

Summer signings, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are expected to pair alongside Martin Odegaard in midfield.

Forward

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka will occupy the wide areas for Arsenal and Eddie Nketiah should get the starting nod ahead of Falorin Balogun.

