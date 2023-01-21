ARS – MUN: Results of Both Sides in Their Last 10 Matches Compared, Including Other Stats

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal and Manchester are facing in a potential tough encounter tomorrow and this will undoubtedly be seen as one of the potential most interesting ones to be witnessed this season, as both teams are eyeing being the league champions at the end of the season.

One of the most surprising things about what is happening to these teams is how they were the inconsistent ones in the English Premier League last season, and how the regularly good performing teams like Chelsea and Liverpool are now the ones struggling to make top 4 spots.

However, concerning the results of the two teams in their last 10 matches, it can be seen that Arsenal have been maintaining unbeaten run, with Manchester United already losing to Aston Villa while they were only able to win seven out of the matches.

Most goals were scored by Arsenal while at they concede lowest, compared to Manchester United’s 17 goals scored while conceding only 7.

