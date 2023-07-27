ARS 5:3 BAR: Three Worst Players For Barcelona In The Today’s Match Against Arsenal

A blockbuster friendly encounter went down today between Barcelona and Arsenal when both sides locked horns at the SoFi Stadium. The Catalans lost their lead twice in the encounter as they were condemned to a disappointing 5:3 defeat by the Gunners. Leandro Trossard’s brace and further goals from Kai Havertz, Fabio Vieria, and Bukayo Saka won Arsenal the game deservedly.

Well, let’s take a look at the three worst players for Barcelona in today’s match against Arsenal.

1, Marcos Alonso.

Marcos Alonso got to play only in the first half for Barcelona in today’s match as he delivered a terrible performance against the Gunners. The Spanish International was constantly toyed with by Bukayo Saka who benefitted greatly from his sloppy defending in the game to score and create a goal for the Gunners.

2, Andreas Christensen.

The Danish International was unarguably one of Barcelona’s worst players in this game against Arsenal. The 27-year-old gifted Arsenal their first goal of the match and also struggled to defend really well for Barcelona when under pressure from the opposition’s attack.

3, Sergi Roberto.

The Spanish International came off the bench and had a poor performance for Barcelona in this game. The 31-year-old couldn’t make any tangible contribution to Barcelona’s performance as he had a very dull game of football.

