ARS 5:3 BAR: Three Standout Players For Arsenal In Their Impressive Win Over Barcelona

Arsenal played their fourth game in the preseason today when they faced off with Barcelona at the SoFi Stadium on Thursday morning. The Gunners had a delightful performance in the game as they initiated a wonderful comeback to secure an impressive 5-3 victory over Barcelona. Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard (brace), Fabio Vieria, and Kai Havertz were all on the scoresheet to make sure Arsenal bounced back to winning ways in their pre-season campaign.

Well, let’s take a look at the three standout players for Arsenal in their impressive win over Barcelona today

1, Bukayo Saka.

Despite missing an important penalty in the game, the English International still delivered an amazing performance for the Gunners against Barcelona. The 21-year-old scored a brilliant goal in the game as he troubled Barcelona’s defense line constantly for Arsenal and also masterminded their comeback victory today.

2, Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian International was at the top of his game for Arsenal today as he performed brilliantly against Barcelona. The 28-year-old scored two brilliant goals in the game as he made a solid contribution to Arsenal’s performance offensively against the Catalans.

3, Kieran Tierney.

The Scottish International came on in the second half of the game and still had a great impact on Arsenal’s performance against Barcelona. The 26-year-old created Arsenal’s fourth goal of the game as he added more energy to the team’s attack against the Catalans.

These three players really stood out for the Gunners today.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)