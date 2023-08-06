ARS 5:2 MNC: Trossard’s Fine Display Show Why He Should Be Prioritized As A Starter For Arsenal

The England Community Shield Final was upon us today when Arsenal and Manchester United faced at the Wembley Stadium in what was indeed an entertaining game of football. Super-sub Cole Palmer came into the game and gave Manchester City the lead in the 77th-minute courtesy of his curling effort against Arsenal.

In the 100th minute, the Gunners got their equaliser in a dramatic manner thanks to a deflected strike from Leandro Trossard. The match was then decided in the penalty shootout which was won 4-1 by Arsenal against Manchester City. The North Londoners lifted the Community Shield Trophy for the seventeenth time today after pulling up an impressive comeback victory over Pep Guardiola’s men.

Well, Leandro Trossard is one player who deserves to be talked about after his immense contribution to Arsenal’s victory over Manchester City. The Belgian International came in the second half of the game and scored an important goal which inspired Arsenal to their Community Shield triumph today. The 28-year-old also scored in the penalty shootout for the Gunners to make sure they didn’t end this match without being named the winner of the trophy.

Well, I am convinced that Leandro Trossard’s fine display in this game explains why he should be prioritized as a starter for Arsenal next season. Mikel Arteta should stop contemplating and make Leandro Trossard a starter for Arsenal next season. The Former Brighton Man had done really well this preseason for the Gunners and deserves to be rewarded for his efforts. A player of his immense quality shouldn’t be sitting on the bench for the Gunners in matches. Mikel Arteta should consider making him a regular starter next season at the expense of either Gabriel Martinelli or Gabriel Jesus’s playing time.

