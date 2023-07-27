SPORT

ARS 5-3 FCB: Xavi Reveals Why Barcelona Lost To Arsenal

Barcelona kickstart their pre-season game with a 5-3 loss to English Premier League side Arsenal at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres was not enough for the Catalans against the Gunners with  Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Fabio Vieira sealing the victory for Mikel Arteta’s side.

After the game, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reveals why his team lost to Arsenal despite being the first team to score in the game.

“Arsenal deserved the win. Speed and fitness were the main difference. With the ball we were good, but we were bad in defence,” he said.

“They’ve already played more games. This is our first one. We saw positive signs against a more prepared opponent. Regardless of the result, my conclusions from this match are positive.

“I understand that everyone wants to win, but I told Arteta that it looked like a Champions League match. The intensity that they put was too high.”

