Arsenal won again after losing their last game against Manchester United. The Counters beat La Liga giants Barcelona 5-3 on Thursday morning at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Goals from Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Fabio Vieira earned the Gunners victory over the Catalans.

These are the top three players in Arsenal’s win over Barcelona.

1 Leandro Trossard

Two beautiful goals for the Belgian national team. The first was a great left-footed shot, the second he adjusted his footing to turn home Kieran Tierney’s cross. The former Brighton man’s performance against Catalonia proved he should be a starting pitcher for the Gunners this season.

2 Thomas party

The Ghanaian midfielder always seemed to be in the right position to receive the ball and give Arsenal a chance to gain possession. He has once again proven to be a vital part of Arsenal’s midfield and it will be interesting to see how he competes with Declan Rice in the middle.

3 Gabriel Jesus

The best thing is to look back. Barcelona’s defense, which could not rest for even a minute, suffered constant failures. No goals were scored, but almost everything Arsenal did up front counted.

