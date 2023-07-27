ARS 5-3 BAR: Best Players from the Match as Arsenal bounce back from their defeat to Man United.

In an exhilarating eight-goal encounter against Barcelona at SoFi Stadium, Arsenal displayed their attacking prowess and proved their mettle even without their new £100 million signing, Declan Rice, who missed the match due to a tight calf. Three standout players caught the eye and contributed significantly to the Gunners’ impressive 5-3 win over the LaLiga giants.

Bukayo Saka once again stole the show with a scintillating performance. The winger proved to be a constant threat, tormenting the Barcelona defense with his direct attacking style down the left-hand side. Saka found the back of the net for Arsenal’s opening goal, capitalizing on a loose ball in the box. His moment of brilliance came when he outmaneuvered Marcos Alonso, lofting a delightful cross to the back post, ultimately leading to Kai Havertz’s equalizer.

Leandro Trossard, part of Arsenal’s dynamic front three, was a livewire throughout the match. His ability to drift inside and create space for his teammates made him a dangerous attacking force. Trossard showed his prowess with a delightful goal from outside the box, a neat finish nestled into the bottom corner. He later secured a brace by meeting Kieran Tierney’s cross, sealing victory for the Gunners.

Summer signing Jurrien Timber made a surprising appearance on the left of Arsenal’s back four but adapted with ease. The Netherlands International displayed composure and effectiveness in his defensive duties while showing his confidence and ball-playing skills, which align perfectly with Mikel Arteta’s preferred style of play.

