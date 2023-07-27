ARS 5-3 BAR: 3 Best And 3 Worst Players From The Game As Arsenal Dismantle Barca In Friendly Game

Worst Players.

1. A. Ramsdale.

The Arsenal goalkeeper conceded 3 goals against Barcelona today, a couple of which he could’ve done better to keep out. Again, Ramsdale has proved that Arteta might start considering a reinforcement for the goalkeeping position.

2. S. Dest.

He was the worst performing outfield player in the first half against Arsenal. Starting at right back, the Barca defender looked out of place and was constantly targeted by Arsenal’s wingers. It might be time to let him go.

3. A. Christensen.

A poor performance from the former Chelsea man today. Gabriel Jesus caused him a lot of troubles and being his first game this pre season, he understandably struggle with Jesus.

Best Players.

1. L. Trossard.

The Arsenal winger was at his best today, scoring two goals and providing an assist in a 5-3 win over Barcelona.

2. B. Saka.

As always, Saka was one of Arsenal’s shinning lights today and he tormented Barca’s Marcus Alonso as much as he did when Alonso played for Chelsea.

3. G. Jesus.

Excellent performance from the Arsenal striker. Got a goal and was a handful for Barcelona’s defence.

AnnSports (

)