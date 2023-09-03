ARS 3:1 MNU: Antony’s Awful Display Shows He Isn’t Worthy Of Being A Starter For Man Utd

One of the biggest matches of this week was held in the English Premier League today when Arsenal and Manchester United locked tight horns at the Emirates Stadium. The North London Side came out with an incredible performance in the game as they convincingly defeated Manchester United 3-1 thanks to strikes from Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus

Well, Antony Santos retained his usual position in Manchester United’s starting lineup today as he had an unconvincing performance against Arsenal. The Brazilian International was expected to be a serious threat in Manchester United’s attack but he failed to cause problems for Arsenal’s defense line. The 23-year-old made really poor passes of the ball in the encounter and couldn’t attempt a single shot on target for the Red Devils. Apart from his dribble attempts in the game, the Former Ajax Player couldn’t make a significant impact on the team’s performance both offensively and defensively against Arsenal.

Well, In my opinion, I believe Antony Santos’s awful performance in this game shows he isn’t worthy of being a regular starter for Manchester United this season. The Brazilian International constantly makes the starting lineup for Manchester United this season even though he offers almost nothing to the team’s performances on the pitch of play. Erik Ten Hag needs to make him feel pumped to improve his performance at the club by constantly benching him for some matches. The Brazilian International definitely needs to fight for his spot in this Manchester United team and shouldn’t be having it this easy at the club this season.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)