ARS 3-2 MUN: Three Man United Players To Blame For Their Loss To Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah scored a brace – including a 90th-minute winner – as Arsenal passed a massive test of their Premier League title credentials with an enthralling 3-2 win over Manchester United at the Emirates. In a magnificent watch between two phenomenal attacking forces, Nketiah and Bukayo Saka cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s sublime opener before Lisandro Martinez levelled the scores. However, Nketiah intelligently flicked home his second of the match with minutes remaining to spark pandemonium in North London, as Arsenal moved onto 50 points from their opening 19 games of the season.

Here are the three Man Utd players to blame for their loss to Arsenal

David de Gea

Poor footwork to clear his lines marred his first half, including leading to Arsenal’s build-up for the equaliser. Had no chance with Saka’s goal but then made a brilliant reflex stop on Nketiah late on. Still wasn’t enough.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Not alert for the equaliser, beaten by his man running from behind. Made a couple of trademark recovery tackles in the second half but was given a very hard evening by Martinelli.

Antony

Booed throughout after failed attempt to win early penalty but position high on right helped restrict Zinchenko’s involvement inside. Never showed his quality on the ball, though.

