SPORT

ARS 3-2 MUN : Reactions following Manchester United defeat at Emirates Stadium

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 351 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The match between Manchester United and Arsenal got off to a frantic start. Nketiah and Marcus Rashford scored in the first half. Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead in the second half, but Lisandro Martinez scored an excellent header to make it 1-1. In the end, Nketiah scored the winning goal.

This article will focus on what fans are saying about Antony following Bulayo Saka’s brilliant performance against Manchester United. However, fans have been talking about Arsenal’s dominance, Aaron Ramsdale’s saves, Martin’s performance in the midfield, and the impact of the result. Pay attention!

Photo: Arsenal vs. Manchester United Antony should learn a few things from Saka, according to many fans.

Photo: Bukayo Saka was unstoppable against Manchester United because he was very direct. Arsenal vs. Manchester United || Twitter The youngster previously scored a fantastic goal from long range and could have scored more. However, a lot of fans think Antony needs to get better because the Brazilian rarely challenges defenders. Some fans think Saka is better than the Brazilian because of Antony’s predictability, while others want Saka to learn from the Arsenal winger.

Photo: Some Thoughts on Antony and Saka’s Exhibit || Twitter

Sportliche (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 351 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea Back In For Argentine Midfielder, Potter Keen On Caicedo And More

25 mins ago

Video: Stopping Arsenal From Winning EPL Title Will Be Difficult

27 mins ago

EPL: Manchester United’s upcoming games may see them drop crucial points

35 mins ago

EPL: One hell of a footballer, Gary Lineker, praises Arsenal player Saka after Man United defeats

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button