ARS 3-2 MUN : Reactions following Manchester United defeat at Emirates Stadium

The match between Manchester United and Arsenal got off to a frantic start. Nketiah and Marcus Rashford scored in the first half. Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead in the second half, but Lisandro Martinez scored an excellent header to make it 1-1. In the end, Nketiah scored the winning goal.

This article will focus on what fans are saying about Antony following Bulayo Saka’s brilliant performance against Manchester United. However, fans have been talking about Arsenal’s dominance, Aaron Ramsdale’s saves, Martin’s performance in the midfield, and the impact of the result. Pay attention!

Photo: Arsenal vs. Manchester United Antony should learn a few things from Saka, according to many fans.

Photo: Bukayo Saka was unstoppable against Manchester United because he was very direct. Arsenal vs. Manchester United || Twitter The youngster previously scored a fantastic goal from long range and could have scored more. However, a lot of fans think Antony needs to get better because the Brazilian rarely challenges defenders. Some fans think Saka is better than the Brazilian because of Antony’s predictability, while others want Saka to learn from the Arsenal winger.

Photo: Some Thoughts on Antony and Saka’s Exhibit || Twitter

