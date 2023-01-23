ARS 3-2 MNU: Worst VAR & Referee Decision Against Manchester United In The EPL This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United faced Arsenal in a crucial Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium yesterday, and the VAR and referee made a decision that I wasn’t entirely satisfied with.

The Red Devils were hoping to repeat their first-leg heroics against the high-flying Arsenal, but things did not go as planned, and to make matters worse, they were robbed in the final minutes of the game, resulting in a point loss.

The Red Devils made a strong start and took an early lead through Rashford in the 17th minute, but the hosts grew into the game and equalized through Nketiah before halftime.

The Gunners made a strong start to the second half, taking the lead through Saka in the 53rd minute, but United responded 6 minutes later with Martinez scoring to tie the game at 2-2.

The game was heading to a well-deserved draw until Zinchencko found Nketiah with a cross in the 90th minute, who scored the late winner for Arsenal. The VAR decision on Nketiah’s winning goal in the dying minutes of the game was simply wrong.

Yes, Nketiah was in the right place at the right time, but Zinchenko, who provided him with the ball, was clearly offside, but the goal was awarded despite this.

Zinchenko was slightly ahead of Manchester United defender Martinez, as shown in the image above. With this, the goal should not have stood because he was clearly in an offside position. Clearly, this is one of the worst VAR decisions in Premier League history.

What can you say about this?

