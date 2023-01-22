ARS 3-2 MNU: Eddie Nketiah performance shows why Arsenal do not need Gabriel Jesus

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal continued their Premeir league campaign and defeated Manchester United with an emphatic victory.

Arsenal have been very impressive in their recent games and they are showing no mercy to their opponents. Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United the lead in the first half with a stunning goal. But the lead didn’t last long enough as Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal the equalizer with a brilliant header.

Saka gave the Gunners the lead with a brilliant curler from outside the box. Later in the second half Martinez equalised for Manchester United with a stunning header.

But in the closing moments of the second half Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal the lead once again with a brilliant goal.

However, Eddie Nketiah performance today proves why Arsenal don’t need Gabriel Jesus, as Eddie Nketiah has scored nine goals in all competitions for Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah is still a young player, and will hope to develop himself and his finishing.

