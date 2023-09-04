ARS 3-1 MUN: Three Man United Players To Probably Blame For Their Loss To Arsenal

Arsenal secured a 3-1 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday, with Declan Rice scoring his first goal for Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus adding another in the 101st minute. Marcus Rashford’s impressive strike had initially put United ahead, but Arsenal quickly responded as Martin Odegaard capitalized on a flowing move to equalize. Rice then seized control, scoring from Bukayo Saka’s corner. In the late stages, Jesus capitalized on a defensive lapse to secure the win.

Three Manchester United players who probably contributed to their defeat:

Harry Maguire: Substituted for Lisandro Martinez, Maguire appeared nervous and lacked his usual ball-playing confidence, resorting to clearing the ball away without taking any risks. Rebuilding his confidence is imperative.

Anthony Martial: Martial’s performance was characterized by awkward and heavy touches. He seemed sluggish and out of sync with the game’s pace before being substituted.

Antony: While he contributed defensively and posed some occasional threats, his impact wasn’t consistent enough to trouble Arsenal significantly.

