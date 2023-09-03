ARS 3-1 MUN: The Problem Erik Ten Hag Failed To Address Comes Back To Haunt Him

Manchester United’s Premier League title aspirations took a significant hit as they suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, which relegated them to the 11th position in the Premier League standings.

Photo Credit: 433

The build-up to the match had hinted at an uphill battle for Manchester United, with Arsenal holding home advantage and boasting impressive pre-game form. True to expectations, the Gunners controlled the proceedings, yet it was the visitors who struck first blood. In the 27th minute, Marcus Rashford delivered a sensational strike, briefly granting Manchester United the lead.

Regrettably for the Red Devils, their moment of glory lasted a mere 65 seconds. Martin Ødegaard unleashed a magnificent shot in the 27th minute, leveling the score for Arsenal in a breathtaking fashion.

From that point onwards, Arsenal’s dominance was palpable, and their persistence bore fruit deep into injury time. In the 90+6 minute, Declan Rice netted a crucial goal, propelling Arsenal into a 2-1 lead. Gabriel Jesus sealed the deal with Arsenal’s third goal in the 90+11 minute, securing a resounding 3-1 victory for the Gunners.

This loss for Manchester United highlighted a persistent issue that had haunted them since the previous season—a problem that Manager Erik Ten Hag had failed to rectify before this crucial encounter. Over the course of their last 14 away games, spanning both seasons, Manchester United had managed to secure just two victories (W2 D4 L8). This dire away form had now extended to the current season, with the Red Devils tasting defeat in their first two EPL away matches.

Photo Credit: Manchester Evening

The uphill battle for Manchester United continues, with their manager facing mounting pressure to address their away-game woes and revive their Premier League title ambitions, lest they find themselves further adrift in the standings.

Xenson (

)