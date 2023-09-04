ARS 3-1 MUN: How VAR And The Officials Helped Arsenal To A 3-1 Over Man United

The Gunners dominated throughout the entire 90 minutes but there were plenty of controversial decisions made by the officials.

Marcus Rashford broke the Premier League deadlock between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Emirates with a powerful curler but 35 seconds later, Martin Odegaard scored a much deserved equaliser for the Gunners.

Lisandro Martinez was substituted in the second-half for undisclosed reasons but it is looking likely that the Argentine centre-back has picked up a hamstring problem.

Rasmus Højlund also made his long anticipated Manchester United debut against the Gunners but the 20-year-old showed plenty of promise better Anthony Martial, who was largely anonymous. The Frenchman’s days of being United’s undisputed No.9 are numbered given the positive impact Rasmus Højlund had on Man United after his introduction.

The 20-year-old brought pace, strength and aggression, which are clearly meaniful attributes that Erik ten Hag’s team has been lacking throughout the start of this season.

Late goals from Declan Rice and second-half substitute, Gabriel Jesus, eventually sealed all three points for the Gunners but VAR played a helpful hand in Arsenal’s victory over the Red Devils.

Which brings us to the main central message of this article with no further delay, below is exactly how VAR and the officials influenced Arsenal to a 3-1 over Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Rasmus Højlund was forcefully brought down by Gabriel Magalhaes inside the 18-yard-box but Anthony Taylor turned down Man United’s penalty appeal.

At the 85th minute, Alejandro Garnacho took advantage of Arsenal’s high line and calmly sent the ball into the back of the net to give Man United a 2-1 lead but the goal was ruled out by VAR as offside.

VAR’s controversy didn’t stop there as Johnny Evans was fouled in the build-up to Arsenal’s second goal against Manchester United.

And that is exactly how the officials and VAR helped Arsenal to a home victory over Man United.

