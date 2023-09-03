ARS 3-1 MUN: 3 Best Players in Arsenal’s remarkable comeback victory over Manchester United

Arsenal football club continued their impressive run of form in the English Premier League, as they secured a remarkable 3-1 victory over Erik ten Hag led Manchester United football club at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

Mikel Arteta led Arsenal football club have been doing pretty well since the beginning of the season, and they were able to prove themselves again on Sunday evening, as they secured a well deserved victory over their opponent.

The two teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match eventually ended in favour of Mikel Arteta led Arsenal football club.

Goals from Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus helped Arsenal football club to secure a comeback victory, despite the fact that Marcus Rashford scored a goal for Manchester United football club.

The victory over Manchester United football club has now helped Manchester United football club to move to the 5th spot of the English Premier League table with 10 points from 4 matches played.

Here are the three best players in Arsenal football club’s remarkable 3-1 victory over Manchester United football club at the Emirates Stadium;

Martin Odegaard

The former Real Madrid football club star was fantastic for the Gunners against Manchester United football club, and he was able to score his team’s first goal of the game.

Declan Rice

The England international was impressive for Arsenal football club, and he was able to score his first ever goal for the Gunners against the Red Devils

Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian star was dropped to the bench by coach Mikel Arteta, and he was able to make an instant impact after being introduced to the pitch, as he scored his team’s last goal of the game in the 90+11th minute.

