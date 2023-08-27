ARS 2:2 FUL: Why Arsenal Fail To Convince Again as Arteta Invites Pressure With Tactical Tweaks

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has been experiencing an anticipated outcome, as they struggle to establish the right equilibrium in the early stages of this season.

The initial triumphs for Arsenal in their first two matches were far from convincing, and a disappointing draw against a 10-man Fulham at home only exacerbated the concerns.

To bolster the squad, new additions Declan Rice and Kai Havertz were brought in, yet their integration has brought about some growing pains that are hard to ignore.

Arteta attempted to accommodate these new players by making adjustments to his tactical setup, but this has disrupted the previously exhibited cohesion that characterized Arsenal’s push for the title in the last season.

While the 4-3-3 formation appears straightforward on paper, the implementation has seen Thomas Partey occupying the right back position, and various center-backs taking on the role of left-back.

Partey’s frequent drifts into midfield to aid in build-up play lead to the left-back shifting across to create a defensive trio at the back.

During possession, this results in a configuration resembling a 3-2-5 setup. However, Marco Silva masterfully nullified this tactic at the Emirates stadium.

Scoring just 57 seconds into the match, Andreas Pereira exploited Bukayo Saka’s error and the space left by Partey’s forward movement, effectively contributing to the attacking phase.

The forward quintet comprising Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli displayed ineffectiveness in their pursuit of an equalizer, often crowding each other’s spaces in the attacking third.

Both wingers consistently sought to cut inside, while the central attackers failed to make runs behind the opposition’s defense, preferring to receive the ball at their feet near the edge of the penalty area.

This predictable pattern played directly into Fulham’s hands, allowing them to gain an upper hand during the first half.

Arteta’s tactical modifications during halftime reverted to a more familiar formation. Oleksandr Zinchenko was introduced for Partey, moving Ben White to the right-back position where he previously excelled.

Eddie Nketiah’s inclusion injected a threat through runs in behind the defense, and Fabio Vieira replaced an underperforming Havertz.

Vieira’s contribution led to a penalty, which Saka confidently converted. Shortly thereafter, Saka’s assist set up Nketiah’s goal, propelling Arsenal into the lead.

Nketiah’s clever play forced Calvin Bassey into an error, resulting in a red card. However, in the 87th minute, Joao Palhinha stunned the Emirates by converting from a corner, leveling the score for 10-man Fulham.

Unfortunate circumstances include the season-ending injury of Jurrien Timber and the challenge of optimizing team dynamics following £150 million worth of new midfield signings.

While it’s early in the season, Arteta might find his team trailing behind Manchester City in the title race, potentially facing mounting pressure if the pieces don’t come together in the forthcoming matches.

