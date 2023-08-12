ARS 2:0 NOT: Three Best Players For Arsenal In The First Half Of The Game.

Arsenal started their premier league campaign this season on a brilliant note as they convincingly lead Nottingham Forest 2-0 at halftime. Bukayo Saka and Edward Nketiah were both on the scoresheet to make sure the Gunners had the all-important advantage heading into the break.

Well, let’s take a look at the three best players for Arsenal in the first half of the game as they totally outplayed Nottingham Forest.

1, Edward Nketiah.

The English International came out with a convincing performance in the first half of the game as he scored Arsenal’s first goal of the season against Nottingham Forest. Despite not having several touches of the ball in the game, the 24-year-old managed to do the most important thing by finding the back of the net for the Gunners to aid their lead at halftime.

2, Bukayo Saka.

Bukayo Saka delivered as expected in the first half of the game for Arsenal as he performed impressively against Nottingham Forest. The English International applied constant pressure on Nottingham Forest’s defense line before scoring a stunning goal in the game for the North Londoners.

3, William Saliba.

The French International was well-composed defensively for the Gunners in the first half of the game against Nottingham Forest. The 22-year-old provided the assist to Arsenal’s second goal of the game as he contributed significantly to their performance both offensively and defensively.

These three players contributed heavily to Arsenal’s convincing lead in the first half of the encounter.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)