ARS 2-2 FUL: Match Review And Player Ratings

Joao Palhinha’s late equaliser rocked Arsenal as 10-man Fulham battled back to clinch a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Emirates, ending their hosts’ perfect start to the Premier League season.

Fulham may have failed to secure their first league win at Arsenal, but they will undoubtedly take heart from the hard-earned point they bring back to west London, especially after two crucial rulings went against them.

Calvin Bassey was sent off, with Marco Silva dismissing the first of his two yellow cards as a “joke,” while Bukayo Saka was not penalised for bringing down the defender in the buildup to Eddie Nketiah’s goal.

The Gunners will be frustrated after failing to climb above Tottenham and into first place in the Premier League, with clumsy errors hurting Mikel Arteta’s side.

Within the opening minute, Saka unwittingly set up Andreas Pereira for Fulham’s opener, and Palhinha was given free reign of the penalty area to score the visitors’ equaliser.

Saka atoned for his error with a second-half penalty, and Nketiah put the hosts ahead with a dubious second, but the Gunners couldn’t hold on.

Player Ratings:

Arsenal: Ramsdale (6), Partey (6), White (5), Saliba (6), Kiwior (6), Odegaard (7), Rice (7), Havertz (6), Saka (7), Trossard (6), Martinelli (6).

Substitutions: Nketiah (7), Vieira (8), Zinchenko (2), Jorginho (1), Jesus (1).

Fulham: Leno (8), Tete (5), Diop (7), Bassey (4), Robinson (6), Lukic (6), Palhinha (8), Wilson (6), Pereira (7), Decordova-Reid (6), Jimenez (6).

Substitutions: Cairney (6), Reed (6), Traore (7), Adarabioyo (1).

GCGentleOfficial (

)