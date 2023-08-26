ARS 2-2 FUL: Match Review And EPL Table As The Gunners Fail To Secure Their Third Straight Win

In a hard-fought Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium, Fulham and Arsenal battled to a thrilling draw, denying Fulham their first-ever away victory against the Gunners. Despite an early setback, where Bukayo Saka’s misplaced pass led to an Andreas Pereira goal for Fulham, Arsenal displayed determination throughout the match. Saka redeemed himself, converting a penalty earned after a foul on substitute Fábio Vieira. The Gunners then took the lead as Eddie Nketiah capitalized on a well-placed pass from Vieira.

Fulham’s resolute defense weathered Arsenal’s attacks, but the balance shifted when Kenny Tete’s ill-timed tackle resulted in a penalty that Saka converted confidently. Fulham’s Calvin Bassey stood out with a solid performance until his second yellow card led to his dismissal. As the match neared its conclusion, João Palhinha capitalized on a corner opportunity, securing a dramatic late equalizer for Fulham.

Despite relentless efforts from both sides, the match concluded in a 2-2 draw. Arsenal missed the chance to secure three consecutive wins at the start of the league campaign for the second season in a row. Fulham’s resilience earned them a crucial point, highlighting their determination to compete at the highest level.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

