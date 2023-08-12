SPORT

ARS 2-1 NFO: Match Review And EPL Table As Arsenal Begin The New Campaign With A Hard-Earned Win

Arsenal on Saturday kicked off their new English Premier League campaign with a hard-earned 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The Gunners entered the Premier League opener off the back of their impressive FA Community Shield triumph over Manchester City last Sunday at Wembley Stadium, and they were looking for another win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday to build on the remarkable success.

Just as expected, the Mikel Arteta-led team started on a strong note as they were able to register the first goal of the game in the 26th minute when Eddie Nketiah’s left-footed effort defeated the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper to give the North Londoners their well-deserved lead. A few minutes later, Bukayo Saka doubled the advantage for the Gunners with his left-footed effort before second-half substitute Taiwo Awoniyi scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

