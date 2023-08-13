ARS 2-1 NFO: Fans React To Havertz’s EPL Debut Against For Arsenal

Arsenal started the game against Nottingham Forest very convincingly as Eddie Nketiah gave the London team the lead. Not long after Bukayo Saka doubled the lead with an impressive strike. In the latter stages of the game, second-half substitutes combined as Awoniyi got a consolation goal for the away side.

Well, many fans have been talking about Jurrien Timber’s injury, Bukayo Saka’s display, Turner’s saves, and the impact of Nottingham Forest’s second-half substitutes. On the other hand, this article will centre on fans’ reactions to Kai Havertz’s EPL Debut for Arsenal. Take a look!

1. Fans Are Concerned About What Kai Havertz Offers The Team.

Against Nottingham Forest, Kai Havertz started the game as a Left central midfielder, but he was very ineffective. Because of his weakness in some areas like ball carrying, passing, crosses, and dribbling, he did not thrive in that area. However, when Nketiah was replaced he moved to the false 9 role, where he still struggled to impact. For this reason, many fans are asking questions about what Havertz offers the team, while others don’t still know his best position for the team.

