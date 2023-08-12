ARS 2-1 NFO: Arteta’s Biggest Problem This Season Will Be Solving The Kai Havertz Dilemma

Arsenal put on an impressive display in their opening match of the 2023-24 English Premier League season as they saw off a very stubborn Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the Emirates stadium. The last season runner-up started the match in fabulous fashion as two incredible first half goals perfectly summed up the kind of game their were having.

In the second half, Nottingham Forest did better than their half performance and gave Arteta a run for his money against his star studded Arsenal team.

One of my main takeaways from the match is the fact that Arteta has muddled that Arsenal team a bit simply because he wants to accommodate his new signing Kai Havertz.

With three centre-backs, two defensive minded midfielders and Kai Havertz, Arsenal look a bit more stiff now. It seems to me that Arteta is trying to copy Pep Guardiola too much but Man City have better midfielders and Haaland up top.

They won today because they have good forwards who can produce magic but the flow of the team is worse than last season. This is a big problem and it could be Mikel Arteta’s undoing.

Not only that Havertz isn’t improving the team, he’s making Arteta tweak the lineup to accommodate him thereby making the team worse. He reminds me so much of Ozil without Ozil’s incredible vision and ability. This is a dilemma.

What do you think? Please leave a comment

