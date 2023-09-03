SPORT

ARS 2-1 MUN: Erik ten Hag pinpoints three refereeing decisions that cost Man Utd vs Arsenal

Manchester United suffered a heart-breaking 3-1 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, with Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus netting dramatic injury-time goals at the Emirates. Martin Odegaard and Marcus Rashford had scored within two minutes of each other in the first half, and United had looked set for a point prior to the late strikes from Rice and Jesus that leaves United on six points after four Premier League games this season.

It was a memorable contest in north London, with some VAR controversy, but mostly thanks to the drama at the death. The game was level at 1-1 when Alejandro Garnacho saw a goal disallowed for the narrowest of offsides, then Arsenal struck. Declan Rice scored in the 96th minute to send the Emirates wild and then Gabriel Jesus netted two minutes later to seal the three points.

Speaking to Sky Sports at full-time, ten Hag raged at the three key decisions he felt went against his side. ‘I think we played a very good game but I think everything went against us,’ ten Hag said. ‘With a little more luck we win the game. ‘It is not offside [for Garnacho’s goal]. Wrong angle. It is a penalty on Hojlund. And when we concede a goal, it is a foul on Jonny Evans. ‘It is so clear and obvious. But it was a step forward and I’m happy with the performance.’

